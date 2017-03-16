New Promo For Studio Haoliners and Emon's GIN NO GUARDIAN Released

A new promo video for the latest entry in the "trapped in another world" genre, The Silver Guardian has been released by Studio Emon. They're collaborating wth Haoliners on the project for an adaptation of a popular Chinese webcomic where a professional gamer suddenly finds himself immersed in a conflict between "tomb raiders" and "tomb protectors" over a supernatural power that could reshape the world.



The video also previews Rin Akatsuki's OP theme, "Mamori Tsunagu." The series premieres on April 1 and will be comprised of 15-minute episodes.



Given Crunchyroll's previous acquisitions of new Studio Emon titles (To Be Hero, Cheating Craft) it's likely that The Silver Guardian will be simulcast on the popular streaming platform as well.



Key staff for the anime include:



Series director: Masahiko Ohkura

Director: Ken Ando

Series composition: Yuuji Hosono

Scenario / design works: Hidefumi Kimura

Character design: Yuichi Tanaka

Producer: Shouji Murahama