New Promo For Studio Haoliners and Emon's GIN NO GUARDIAN Released

Check out a new promo for The Silver Guardian (Gin no Guardian) from Studio Haoliners and Emon. The Spring 2017 anime adaptation of the popular Chinese webcomic Yín Zhī Shǒu Mù Rén debuts this April.

MarkJulian | 3/16/2017
A new promo video for the latest entry in the "trapped in another world" genre, The Silver Guardian has been released by Studio Emon.  They're collaborating wth Haoliners on the project for an adaptation of a popular Chinese webcomic where a professional gamer suddenly finds himself immersed in a conflict between "tomb raiders" and "tomb protectors" over a supernatural power that could reshape the world.  

The video also previews Rin Akatsuki's OP theme, "Mamori Tsunagu."  The series premieres on April 1 and will be comprised of 15-minute episodes.

Given Crunchyroll's previous acquisitions of new Studio Emon titles (To Be Hero, Cheating Craft) it's likely that The Silver Guardian will be simulcast on the popular streaming platform as well.

Key staff for the anime include:
 
  • Series director: Masahiko Ohkura
  • Director: Ken Ando
  • Series composition: Yuuji Hosono
  • Scenario / design works: Hidefumi Kimura
  • Character design: Yuichi Tanaka
  • Producer: Shouji Murahama





Lu Shuiyin (Riku Suigin in Japanese) is a master of gaming, a skill only known to his classmate Lu Lian (Riku Lin in Japanese). One day, Shuiyin receives a device from Lu Lian for a tomb raiding online game. While Shuiyin is excited to receive the device, Lian is suddenly kidnapped. Shuiyin touches the device that was left behind, pulling him inside the game and trapping him there. What is the imaginary world inside the device? What will Shuiyin find there?

It is a world where two groups of people fight over the power of the gods, which originates from the tomb the mother goddess Pangu (Bango in Japanese). The two groups are the tomb raiders and the tomb protectors. The device Shuiyin received from Lian is called the Monolith, and it allows a normal gamer to go near the tomb. The tomb raiding group plans its attack by recruiting common people in the name of gaming. Shuiyin, as the final tomb protector, must fight against the raiders in order to save Lian.
