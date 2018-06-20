New Report States AT&T Wants To Buy All Of Otter Media, Crunchyroll Included

AT&T is going at it really strong, they just bought Time Warner and is reportedly looking to acquire Otter Media. Here are more details on the deal they could make.

According to Recode, AT&T spent $85 billion on Time Warner and they are looking for the next asset already. Just how much money does this tech giant have? Otter Media is partnered with The Chernin group, if this goes to AT&T there is no way to know what will happen to our beloved Crunchyroll.



In addition to having Crunchyroll in their hands, the deal would give AT&T control over FullScreen, a company that began from YouTube. However, none of the companies mentioned above have commented on this matter.



Anime fans, don't worry just yet. We have no idea what AT&T wants or would do with the service. In the other hand, we have FUNimation and Sony. Nothing bad happened with that deal, it just made FUNimation go big.

What do you think of this possible move by AT&T?

I will keep you updated a

s soon as more details emerge.