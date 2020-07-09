New TALENTLESS NANA Promo And Key Visual Released Ahead Of October Premiere

Japanese anime fans on niconico were able to view an advance screening of the Talentless Nana TV anime's first episode on September 6 ahead of the show's official premiere on October 4.

The anime subdivison of the Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa has released a new trailer and key visual for the upcoming TV anime adaptation of writer Looseboy and illustrator Iori Furuya's ongoing shonen manga series Talentless Nana (Munō na Nana). Despite the sugary shonen art style, the manga series is actually pretty dark and full of suspense. The Studio Bridge (The Royal Tutor, Sin: The 7 Deadly Sins) produced series will premiere October 4.

Shinji Ishihira is directing the adaptation from a script written by Fumihiko Shimo. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun's Satohiko Sano is handling character designs. The ongoing manga series has been serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Shōnen Gangan since May 2016 and has released 6 volumes to date. Crunchyroll holds the English-language license and has released the series digitally since 2018.

An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.