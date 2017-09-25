ONE PUNCH MAN Gets A New Director And Studio For Second Season
The anime for One Punch Man had left season one with Shingo Natsume directing at Madhouse and is now heading into season two with Chikara Sakurai (Naruto animation supervisor) helming a J.C. Staff production.
In good news, Chikashi Kubota is back as character designer, with Tomohiro Suzuki writing series composition and Makoto Miyazaki on music. Shoji Hata takes over as sound director for the series second season.
Cast from the earlier anime and drama CDs are similarly returning:
-
Saitama - Makoto Furukawa
-
Genos - Kaito Ishikawa
-
Speed-o'-Sound Sonic - Yūki Kaji
-
King - Hiroki Yasumoto
-
Hellish Blizzard - Saori Hayami
Here is the official trailer to One Punch Man for your viewing pleasure! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited about this new change or scared? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!
One Punch Man Synopsis:Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special” training, though, he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch, and it turns out that being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. With his passion for being a hero lost along with his hair, yet still faced with new enemies every day, how much longer can he keep it going?
