Eiichiro Oda Offers Update On When We Can Expect Netflix's ONE PIECE Season 2 To Release

Netflix's One Piece live-action series has been filming its second season for a couple of weeks now and while One Piece Day '24 didn't provide a huge update on the status of the series, we did get some big news today. The official X/Twitter account for the series posted a message from One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda.

In the lengthy message, Oda confirms the story arcs that will be covered in Season 2, while also promising some exciting news soon in the form of additional cast announcements. He also briefly touched on the Season 2 release date.

Oda revealed that the Season 2 story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. The Loguetown Arc covers the final part of the East Blue Saga, while all of the others comprise the Arabasta Saga.

None of this is super surprising for anyone who has been keeping up with the One Piece news. Back in May, the series shared a birthday video for Iñaki Godoy, who stars as Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action series, teasing the number 3, which served as a hint to the Baroque Works criminal syndicate and Arabasta Saga.

In the weeks that followed, Netflix has made numerous casting announcements for characters featured in the Arabasta Saga. In case you missed it, Netflix actually put together a compilation image featuring all the new actors who will join the cast and the characters they will bring to life in the live-action series. The list includes Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, and Rob Colletti as Wapol.

Of course, there are still plenty of characters we haven't learned of yet, and Oda has teased their actors will be revealed soon. Additional cast members will be revealed throughout the rest of this week, starting on August 21st.

And finally, an update on when fans can expect One Piece Season 2 to premiere on Netflix. Unfortunately, Oda did not offer an exact date. Rather he offered more of a timeline, and it's a vague one at that, saying only that there is a verbal pledge between him, the series showrunners, and Netflix that they will not release the new season until Oda is "satisfied."

Check out Oda's full statement below on the update for Netflix's One Piece Season 2:

Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island! Think about it. Imagine how much it'll cost! Lol. But whether it's the script or the cast, I continue to insist on this or that, which makes Matt the Showrunner go "Aaarrgh!" and Netflix go "Noooo!" and Tomorrow Studios go "Whaaaat" as they all pull their hairs out. All that, even though we grew so close making season 1. But it's because we all share the same passion for this show! Just as with last season, they've gone out of their way to promise that they won't put the show out until I'm satisfied. This isn't in the contract, you know. It's a verbal pledge. I hope you can appreciate how amazing and determined they are for keeping their word. And they've certainly proven their ability to bring this world to the screen. I just can't wait to see it! Meanwhile, the previously announced cast is compiled on the official X account, so go check it out. The Grand Line is an even more expansive "World". You may wonder, what was the inspiration behind that kingdom? How would it connect to the real world? Naturally, the distinctive cast members have been assembled from around the world, and I can't help but get excited thinking about how the adventure has already begun! Among those yet to be announced, what about Vivi? And Miss All Sunday? What're they doing with Chopper? We can't announce everyone all at once, but starting tomorrow, we'll be announcing more cast members over three days: August 21, 22 and 23. Look out for those, and stay tuned for more exciting updates to come!

Season 1 of the live-action One Piece series debuted on Netflix on August 31, 2023. The series garnered positive reviews from critics and fans and sits at a 85% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% Audience Score. It didn't take long for Netflix to greenlight a second season for the show.

Filming on Season 2 is currently slated to run through December. No premiere date has been announced, but many expect the show to return sometime in 2025. That is, if Eiichiro Oda approves.