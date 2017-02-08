Live-Action ONE PIECE TV Show Officially Announced In Press Release
A few weeks ago, a TV special in Japan celebrating the 20th Anniversary of One Piece saw the host read a statement from manga creator Eiichiro Oda which announced that there were plans for a live-action One Piece television show. It was later revealed that the project was in development not in Japan but in the United States, with Tomorrow Studios, Shueisha and Eiichiro Oda himself spearheading development in the project.
After being announced on a TV show for the 20th Anniversary of One Piece, an official press release for the live-action show has been released.
In an official press release, Marty Adelstein who will lead development for Tomorrow Studios stated, "I’ve been a fan of ‘One Piece’ for 20 years. I am so honored that Shueisha and Oda-san have entrusted me with such a cherished iconic property. I will do everything in my power to make the ‘One Piece’ TV series an absolute success. While I expect this to be one of the most expensive shows ever done in television, the worldwide interest is tremendous and will be well worth the financial commitment."
Recently promoted Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano added, "It is a great honor for Shueisha to collaborate with Tomorrow Studios on the ‘One Piece’ live-action TV series. Marty understands the original comics and has the same vision as us for the live-action adaptation. We trust that he and his team atTomorrow Studios will be able to produce a TV series reflecting Eiichiro Oda’s vision." Shueisha is the parent company of Weekly Shonen Jump, the Japanese manga magazine where One Piece is published.
Finally, Oda himself weighed in, adding, "“I received numerous offers for live action adaptations for ‘One Piece.’ Three years ago, I finally decided to take a step forward on a live-action adaptation. After twists and turns, I met the right partner. The first condition I presented is that ‘the live-action will be faithful to the fans who have supported ‘One Piece’ for 20 years.’ I expect to hear worries from fans but more than that, I’m looking forward to hearing the excitement."
In addition to One Piece, Adelstein and Tomorrow Studios are also planning a live-action Cowboy Bebop TV series.
