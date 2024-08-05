Netflix's ONE PIECE Season 2 Editor Offers Status Update And It Sounds Promising

Filming on Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series has been underway for a few weeks now. And while shooting is expected to run through December of this year, the crew isn't waiting until then to begin with the editing process.

At San Diego Comic-Con this past month, Netflix's One Piece editor Eric Litman spoke with Temple of Geek, offering some updates on the current editing and production status of Season 2. Litman was careful not to spoil too much, but what he did reveal makes it sound like the entire process is going swimmingly.

"Just like Season 1 and most other shows, I'm getting footage as it's being shot," Litman revealed. "I’m constantly cutting footage. I’m cutting scenes while they’re shooting stuff."

"We’re always talking about what’s being shot — discussing things," he explained. "What should we get? What should we pick up? What should we look at? Is this working? Is this not working? Fortunately, with One Piece – and also Agents of Shield – everything always worked! Everything was great. The footage, especially with One Piece, is just next level."

Litman went on to sing the praises of Emma Sullivan, who directed two episodes in the first season of the show.

"The director, Emma Sullivan, who I worked with on season 1, she just shot beautiful and she's a terrific storyteller in what she shoots," he said. "We have great communication, and we're always talking about what we're seeing and how to make things better. And she just provides the best material."

Litman was then asked about the process that goes into editing and if they are thinking about what comes next in the series when editing their current material. Unfortunately, due to risk of spoilers, he couldn't go into too much detail. But he did sort of explain the thought process that goes into editing a series like One Piece.

"We're always thinking about that stuff," he explained. "We're always thinking about "What does the impact of this equal for that. What is the grand arc here? Where is the story going? What story beats do we have to plant now so it's earned later? And we did it all throughout Season 1."

Filming on Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece live-action series kicked off in July. The sophomore season of the live-action adaptation continues the Straw Hat Pirates' quest to the Grand Line to find the infamous pirate Gold Roger's mysterious Treasure, the One Piece.

Netflix has yet to offer an official synopsis for Season 2, but it's believed that the upcoming season — based on casting announcements — will adapt the Arabasta Saga. Some notable additions to the cast for Season 2 — characters are key figures in the Arabasta Saga, including the Reverse Mountain, Little Garden, Drum Island, and Arabasta Arcs — include:

Daniel Lasker ( Raised by Wolves ) as Mr. 9

) as Camrus Johnson ( Batwoman ) as Mr. 5

) as Jazzara Jaslyn ( Warrior ) as Miss Valentine

) as David Dastmalchian ( Late Night with the Devil ) as Mr. 3

) as Werner Coetser ( Getroud met rugby ) as Dorry

) as Brendan Murray ( Raised by Wolves ) as Brogy

) as Clive Russell ( Game of Thrones ) as Crocus

) as Callum Kerr ( Monarch ) as Smoker

) as Julia Rehwald ( Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures ) as Tashigi

) as Rob Colletti ( The Many Saints of Newark ) as Wapol

) as Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

Netflix has still not announced a premiere date for One Piece Season 2, although many are hopeful that the series will return sometime in late 2025.