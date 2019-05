New CUP NOODLE Ad Has Anime Fans Longing For A ONE PIECE High School Anime

Cup Noodle is back with another anime-inspired TV ad. After debuting in 2017, thecampaign became something of a viral sensation, as it imagined popular anime characters from old-school anime in a modern japanese high school. The ad centered on the characters using Cup Noodle to power them through typical high school obstacles.This time, it seems the latest Hungry Days campaign will not feature a random mix of anime characters but will instead take the entirecrew + supporting characters for an adolescent ride. The first commerical in the series focuses on Ruronoa Zoro who is apparently in the kendo club and loses fairly easily to rival captain, Dracule Mihawk. He then trains like crazy, with various One Piece characters making cameos in the background. At the end of the commerical Strawhat captain Monkey D. Luffy makes an appearance to give his bestfriend a Cup Noodle.Aside from the faceless crowd at the beginning, every character in the ad has appeared in One Piece at some point.Previously, Cup Noodle shared a teaser that each of the Strawhats would be featured in their own 30-second commerical before a final ad weaves each story together.As in the previous Hungry Days campaign, the music for all the ads will be provided by j-rock/pop band Bump of Chickne. The bands Japanese name, jakusha no hangeki actually means "counterattack from the weak man" but an erroneous google translation romanized it to "bump of chicken," which the band actually liked and kept. The band is no stranger to anime, having previously provided themes for One Piece, the Tales of video game series, Blood Blockade Battlefront and March Comes In Like A Lion.