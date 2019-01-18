New Information For ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER Has Been Revealed; New Island Confirmed
While One Piece: World Seeker will not be out until March of this year, Bandai Namco has still some surprises for long-time fans of the popular manga series, keeping them even more excited for what's to come when the game finally releases.
Weekly Jump has revealed some interesting new information for One Piece: World Seeker, including a brand-new island, a new gameplay mechanic, and treasure maps.
For the longest time we have known that Bandai Namco's upcoming One Piece: World Seeker would be taking place in Jail Island, a new and original open world for Monkey D. Luffy, and players of course, to explore at their leisure.
As recently revealed by Weekly Jump, One Piece: World Seeker will not only be featuring Jail Island as the game's only location since another island floating right above it appropriately called Sky Island. This new island is said to be seamlessly connected to Jail Island so if players were to fall down from Sky Island they would seamlessly transition into Jail Island, making it even more of an open world.
Weekly Jump also reveals some new information that includes Treasure Maps that are, like the name implies, maps that will lead players to treasure, and a new in-game mechanic called Pirate Karma, which will be gathered by clearing missions; thus making the player's Pirate Karma to rise, and leading to new special missions and event scenes once the Pirate Karma gauge fills up to certain levels.
The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?
One Piece: World Seeker will be available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.
