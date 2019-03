New Information Suggests That Netflix Is Working On A Live Action Adaptation Of ONE PIECE

Netflix has listed on their streaming site that they are currently working on what seems to be a live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's acclaimedmanga.The news comes from some keen-eyed Resetera users who spotted that mysteriousseries, which is categorized under the "US TV Shows" and "TV Action & Adventure" genres.As far as more information goes, the synopsis for the upcoming series reads as follows: "More information about the show is still unknown, but some Resetera users are suggesting that thelive action series would be produced by Tomorrow Studios; the same production house that's been working on the live actionseries. Although the site doesn't really reveal this, so take this information with a pinch of salt.While Tomorrow Studios beig involved is only speculation, what is 100% certain is that Netflix are, indeed, working on thatseries — since the series is listed on their streaming site, and anyone can check it by clicking right here . We'll just have to keep waiting for Netflix to officially reveal more details about this.