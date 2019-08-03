New Information Suggests That Netflix Is Working On A Live Action Adaptation Of ONE PIECE
Netflix has listed on their streaming site that they are currently working on what seems to be a live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's acclaimed One Piece manga.
The news comes from some keen-eyed Resetera users who spotted that mysterious One Piece series, which is categorized under the "US TV Shows" and "TV Action & Adventure" genres.
As far as more information goes, the synopsis for the upcoming series reads as follows: "Monkey D. Luffy sets sail with his trusty crew to find the One Piece treasure and become the ultimate Pirate King! Based on the Manga by Eiichiro Oda."
More information about the show is still unknown, but some Resetera users are suggesting that the One Piece live action series would be produced by Tomorrow Studios; the same production house that's been working on the live action Cowboy Bebop series. Although the site doesn't really reveal this, so take this information with a pinch of salt.
While Tomorrow Studios beig involved is only speculation, what is 100% certain is that Netflix are, indeed, working on that One Piece series — since the series is listed on their streaming site, and anyone can check it by clicking right here. We'll just have to keep waiting for Netflix to officially reveal more details about this.
