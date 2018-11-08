New ONE PIECE Voice Actor Announced To Voice Gol D. Roger!

With the previous voice actor for Gold Roger no longer with us; the website of One Piece has announced a new actor to fill the role. Hit the jump for more info!

The official website to Eiichiro Oda's has revealed a new voice actor to the pantheon of voices in the hit, long runnign pirate, adventure shonen series, One Piece. Since the passing of the original voice of Gol D. Roger, Chikao Ohtsuka in January of 2015, a new voice actor will be lending his skills as the new voice of Gol D. Roger. Masane Tsukayama will be giving Gol D. Roger new legs to stand on when he emerges back onto the series on August 12th.