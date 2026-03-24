ONE PIECE Anime Adds Ayane Sakura As Gerd And Ryōta Takeuchi As Road For Elbaph Arc Premiere

The Straw Hats are stepping into one of the most anticipated arcs yet, and the voice cast is growing to match the excitement. The official One Piece franchise account announced on Monday that Ayane Sakura will voice Gerd and Ryōta Takeuchi will voice Road in the upcoming Elbaph arc. These new additions join the long-running series as it prepares to return on April 5th for the first of two cours dedicated to the giant kingdom storyline.

Ayane Sakura brings her versatile talent to Gerd, a character fans have been eager to see animated since the arc began building momentum in the manga. Ryōta Takeuchi steps into the role of Road, adding another strong presence to the Elbaph cast. Their involvement suggests the adaptation will give these figures the depth and personality they deserve as the crew navigates the land of giants and uncovers new layers of the world’s lore.

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4.5(日)よる11:15〜

TVアニメ『ONE PIECE』新章突入！



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◉ゲルズ役 佐倉綾音さん

◉ロード役 竹内良太さん



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お楽しみに！ pic.twitter.com/W06M555DbH — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) March 23, 2026

The Elbaph arc marks a significant shift for the anime after a busy period. The series is taking a three-month production hiatus from January through March 2026 to recharge and prepare for the new storyline. Producer Ryūta Koike confirmed last October that starting in 2026 the show will cap at a maximum of 26 episodes per year. This change aims to let episodes incorporate more of the manga’s content, improve pacing, and maintain the high-quality storytelling that has defined the series for decades. While the weekly schedule has been a hallmark since the 1999 premiere, the slower pace reflects the growing complexity of later arcs and a desire to deliver stronger adaptations overall.

The Egghead arc wrapped up last year after a pause that allowed for refreshed production. Part 2 resumed on April 5th, 2025, with a new timeslot at 11:15 p.m. JST. During the earlier break, viewers got One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc featuring reshot scenes, updated art, and other improvements. That project kept the franchise active while the team prepared for the heavier storytelling demands of Egghead and now Elbaph.

Crunchyroll continues to stream the series worldwide, and the platform will bring the Elbaph arc to international audiences right alongside the Japanese broadcast. The shift to fewer episodes per year should allow for tighter adaptation quality, something fans have increasingly appreciated as the source material grows more intricate.

The broader One Piece franchise remains in high gear across multiple mediums. The live-action adaptation’s second season, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, debuted on Netflix on March 10th with strong global viewership. The first two episodes even screened in over 200 theaters across Canada, the United States, and Japan on launch day, giving fans a chance to experience the story on the big screen before diving into the full season at home.

With the Elbaph arc on the horizon, the timing feels right for these new cast announcements. Elbaph has been teased for years in the manga, and seeing it finally reach the screen with fresh voices adds to the anticipation. The arc promises massive scale, emotional depth, and major revelations that will shape the final saga. Ayane Sakura and Ryōta Takeuchi joining the ensemble should help bring those moments to life with the energy and nuance longtime fans expect.

The production adjustments signal a thoughtful evolution for the series. After more than 1,100 episodes, One Piece has earned the right to refine its schedule and focus on quality over quantity. The upcoming changes should help the anime maintain its status as one of the most enduring and beloved adaptations in anime history while giving the team room to handle the increasingly complex storytelling of the final saga.

Fans can look forward to April 5th as the Straw Hats officially begin their Elbaph adventures. The new cast members, combined with the refreshed production approach, set the stage for what could be one of the most memorable stretches in the series’ long run. The voyage continues, and the giants of Elbaph are waiting to welcome the crew with challenges, secrets, and plenty of heartfelt moments.

Whether you have followed the series from the East Blue or joined more recently, the Elbaph arc represents a new chapter full of potential. The cast expansion and schedule updates show the team’s commitment to delivering the best possible version of Eiichiro Oda’s epic. The One Piece journey is far from over, and the excitement for what comes next keeps growing with every new reveal.