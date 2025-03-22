ONE PIECE Anime Returns Next Month With Two-Episode Premiere And Recap Special

At AnimeJapan 2025 this weekend, we got all-new details for the return of the One Piece anime series. It was already previously confirmed that the anime will return on April 6th with the continuation of the Egghead Arc.

One Piece is moving ot a new time slot in Japan with new episodes debuting at 11:15 p.m. JST each Sunday night on Fuji TV and affiliate stations. Crunchyroll has already announced it will simulcast the series with new episodes available to stream after the Japan release. Netflix has also confirmed new episodes will be available, though possibly with a one-week delay.

The long-running series had been on hiatus since October of last year so to fresh peoples' minds, there will be a special recap episode released prior to new episodes. The 83-minute recap special will air in Japan on April 5th ahead of episode 1123. Episode 1124 will air the next day in the new regular time slot.

Not many specific details about the Egghead Arc Part 2 were revealed, although we did learn that GRe4N BOYZ will be performing the new opening theme song while muque will perform the new ending theme song.

While that pretty much wraps up the major One Piece anime announcements related to the Egghead Arc, it was also announced that Daiki Ihara’s Koisuru One Piece (One Piece in Love) is being adapted into a short vertical anime. The episodes will be released across social media, including YouTube, TIkTok, and Instagram, over the five days leading up to the return of the main anime series. The first episode should debut on April 1st.

Koisuru One Piece is a romance comedy spin-off parody of the main series. With the announcement comes our first key visual and the voice actors for the gag characters.

Luffy Yamamoto voiced by Ryousuke Kanemoto

voiced by Ryousuke Kanemoto Nami Koyama voiced by Ayane Sakura

voiced by Ayane Sakura Usopp Nakatsugawa voiced by Yuichi Nakamura

An adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved and incredibly popular manga, the long-running One Piece anime follows MOnkey D. Luffy and the lovable pirate crew "as they discover the true meaning of power and justice in this great pirate era." The series is available to stream on Crunchyroll with a synopsis that teases:

Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become King of the Pirates. With his rubber-like stretching powers granted by the supernatural Devil Fruit, the spirited young pirate seeks the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. He’ll chart a course for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and recruit a motley crew to build his Straw Hat Pirates one bond at a time. This is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he and his friends all reach their dreams!

Crunchyroll is home to the more than 1,100 episodes in One Piece, which is currently int he Egghead Arc. Every episode is available to stream with subs and as of March 18th, the English dubs have officially caught up. This means you can also watch every episode ever released in English language.