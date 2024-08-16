ONE PIECE Anime Series Reveals The New Voice Of Sabo Beginning With Episode 1116

This week's broadcast of One Piece — Episode 1116, "Let's Go Get It! Buggy's Big Declaration" — will feature the return of Sabo. And with that, fans will finally hear the new voice of the character.

Ahead of this weekend's premiere, the staff of the anime series confirmed that Sabo will be voiced by Miyu Irino, who takes over for previous voice actor Toru Furuya. Miyu Irino is best known for voicing Haku in Spirited Away, Shoya Ishida in A Silent Voice, and Koshi Sugawara in Haikyu!!. Irino also previously voiced Jiro in the One Piece anime.

The announcement was made on social media alongside a new preview video for the upcoming episode, which broadcasts this Saturday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET (or Sunday, August 18th at 9:30 a.m. JST)

Back in June, voice acting agency Aoni Production, alongside Toru Furuya, announced that Furuya would be stepping down from his roles as Sabo in One Piece and Toru Amuro in Detective Conan/Case Closed anime series. The company cited a "series of scandals" involving Furuya.

"We have been in discussions with actor Toru Furuya, who is a part of our agency, regarding the series of scandals that have occurred," Aoni Production said in the statement. "We concluded in requesting [Furuya] to step down from two roles, those of Toru Amuro in Detective Conan and Sabo in One Piece, due to the damage to the characters' image, which has been accepted. We would like to deeply apologize to everyone involved in the production and the many fans of the work."

Toru Furuya also released a statement, apologizing for his "selfish actions." He also apologized to "the many people I have troubled."

"I, Toru Furuya, would like to apologize for my selfish actions and the many people I have troubled," Furuya said in a statement back in June. "I have, after careful consideration and a heavy heart, decided to step down from my roles of Toru Amuro and Sabo as I have caused great damage to the characters. I would like to apologize again to everyone I have greatly troubled. I am truly sorry."

Back in May, even before Aoni Production's announcement, Weekly Bunshin magazine interviewed Toru Furuya regarding a reported affair he had with a fan. Furuya admitted that he was in a relationship with a female fan for four and a half years back in September 2023. He also admitted that he "raised his hand during an argument" and that he caused the woman to have an abortion. Furuya apologized to the woman he hurt mentally and physically as well as all of his disappointed fans. And while he promised to spend the rest of his life atoning for his mistakes, he was accepting of any punishments coming his way.

Shortly after the interview, Atlas announced that Furuya was removed from the upcoming game Metaphore: ReFantazio. Then, of course, came the announcement from Aoni Production. So none of this recasting news should come as a surprise or shock, nor is any of it undeserving.