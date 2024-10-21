ONE PIECE LOG: FISH-MAN ISLAND SAGA Premiere Delayed Due To MLB World Series

One Piece fans excited about the Fish-Man Island arc remaster will have to wait a little while longer to experience the premiere. Although originally scheduled to debut on October 27th, the series premiere has been delayed due to the live broadcast of Major League Baseball's World Series.
The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees begins with Game 1 on Friday, October 25th. However, it's Game 2 of the series that poses a problem for the broadcast. Game 2 of the 2024 World Series is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th which, when taking into account time zone differences with Japan, would air during One Piece's slot overseas.
Baseball is already a huge sport in Japan, but there's added interest in this year's World Series due to the fact that it features Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani. The 29-year-old baseball player, who came to the Untied States from Japan in 2018 to play in the MLB, is playing in his first career World Series. Normally a two-way player, Ohtani is currently the designated hitter for the Dodgers.
Ohtani is a global superstar with a huge following in Japan, so it's understandable why the first episode of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga has been pushed back. It is now scheduled to debut on November 3, 2024 in Japan.
One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga was announced earlier this month when it was confirmed that the One Piece anime series would be going on hiatus and not return until April 2025. One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is a special version of the original arc presented in an abridged 21-episode story with enhanced contemporary visuals.
The series will also feature updated opening and ending theme songs. The opening theme, "We Go!" by Hiroshi Kitadani, will have a special guest collaboration while the ending song, "Sailing" by BE:FIRST, will have an "exciting new touch."
The Straw Hats reunite at Sabaody! The promised day has arrived. The Straw Hats have made it back to Sabaody Archipelago after two arduous years of separation. In the very same place where they once lost to Pacifista, the Straw Hats have proven themselves to be stronger and ready to begin their journey to the New World. With the Thousand Sunny now equipped to travel underwater, the next stop is the Fish-Man Island. “One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga” is a special edited version of the original arc from “One Piece”, in an abridged 21-episode story with an enhanced contemporary visual look.
Crunchyroll will still serve as the streaming home for One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga when it debuts in November.
AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.