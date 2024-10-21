ONE PIECE LOG: FISH-MAN ISLAND SAGA Premiere Delayed Due To MLB World Series

One Piece fans excited about the Fish-Man Island arc remaster will have to wait a little while longer to experience the premiere. Although originally scheduled to debut on October 27th, the series premiere has been delayed due to the live broadcast of Major League Baseball's World Series.

The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees begins with Game 1 on Friday, October 25th. However, it's Game 2 of the series that poses a problem for the broadcast. Game 2 of the 2024 World Series is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th which, when taking into account time zone differences with Japan, would air during One Piece's slot overseas.

Baseball is already a huge sport in Japan, but there's added interest in this year's World Series due to the fact that it features Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani. The 29-year-old baseball player, who came to the Untied States from Japan in 2018 to play in the MLB, is playing in his first career World Series. Normally a two-way player, Ohtani is currently the designated hitter for the Dodgers.

Ohtani is a global superstar with a huge following in Japan, so it's understandable why the first episode of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga has been pushed back. It is now scheduled to debut on November 3, 2024 in Japan.