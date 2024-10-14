ONE PIECE Manga Announces Short Break; Will Return In November

Not long after the One Piece anime series announced a fairly lengthy hiatus, the staff behind the manga series have also confirmed they will be taking a break. Thankfully, it won't last as long as the anime.

As reported by Comicbook.com, the One Piece manga will go on hiatus for two weeks, beginning after the release of Chapter 1130 on October 21st in Japan. It will return on November 11th with the release of Chapter 1131. The One Piece manga is currently in the midst of its Elbaf Arc, which began just a few weeks ago.

One Piece publisher Shueisha previously announced that the manga was eyeing a break in late October, so this news isn't terribly unexpected. Plus, anyone familiar with the rigorous work it takes to release a weekly manga series knows that this break is much deserved.

Meanwhile, fans of the anime adaptation were greeted with news a bit more unexpected. The anime series began its six-month hiatus this past weekend. Following the airing of Episode 1122 this past weekend, the series announced that it would not return until April 2025 with the debut of Egghead Arc Part II.

That's obviously a much longer wait than the two weeks for the manga, but we won't be completely without new content. While the manga is on hiatus, it was announced that there will be a special version of the Fish-Man Island Saga released in the coming weeks.

Titled "One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga," this special edited version of the original arc presents Fish-Man Island in an abridged 21-episode story with enhanced contemporary visuals. It's scheduled to begin airing in Japan on October 27, 2024 with Crunchyroll streaming the episodes as they air.

There's also the highly anticipated One Piece Fan Letter, an adaptation of One Piece: Straw Hat Stories. Celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary, One Piece Fan Letter is a compilation of stories about members of the Straw hats told from the point of view of the world's side characters.

One Piece Fan Letter will be broadcast in Japan on October 20th. There's already been an English-subtitled trailer release so it will likely come to America as well. We just don't have an exact premiere date for North America right now.

And lastly, we have the One Piece live-action series from Netflix. The live-action series is currently in the middle of filming its second season, which is expected to return to the streaming service at some point in 2025.