ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4: Bandai Namco Introduces Online Multiplayer In New Trailer
Bandai Namco keeps giving fans of the Pirate Warriors series some neat surprises, as they have recently revealed that the latest entry, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, will be introducing a handy, and oftentimes much-needed, online multiplayer mode.
Those who have already played any of the titles in the Warriors series by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force know exactly what the gist — in terms of gameplay mechanics — is, and just how helpful it can be to have someone actively helping them take down hordes of enemies.
The latest gameplay trailer for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 shows us just how convenient this newly implemented online multiplayer mode can be, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think.
Take a look:
The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.
One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March.
