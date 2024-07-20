ONE PIECE Showrunner Confirms Plans For Multiple Seasons Of The Live-Action Series

As Netflix's One Piece is currently filming its second season, series showrunner Becky Clements has confirmed plans for multiple seasons of the hit show. While Clements didn't give a specific number in her recent interview with Deadline, she indicated in a previous interview last year that they've got at least six seasons planned.

Deadline caught up with the series showrunner this month and was asked if the creators are still planning for multiple seasons. Here is what she said:

We have those plans. Matt Owens has it in his head, it’s just a matter of our partners who’ve been amazing, wanting to keep moving forward, but we are creatively prepared, I’ll say that.

Deadline pressed further by asking if they've got plans to still go at least six seasons, to which Clements responded: "We have multiple seasons that we can talk about."

Six seasons may feel like a lot for a show, but for One Piece it may not even be enough. There are over 1,100 chapters in the manga that it is based on and it's still going. However, Eiichiro Oda, writer and illustrator of the One Piece manga, previously indicated that the series will be ending soon.

Netflix's One Piece live-action series debuted its first season in August 2023. The show was an immediate hit with critics and fans alike, achieving an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and 95% Audience Score. The critics consensus praised the show's ability to capture "the essence of its beloved source material with a charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers."

Shortly after the show premiered, Netflix was quick to announce its renewal for a second season, but so far there has been no confirmation that the series will extend beyond this. It's worth noting that actor Brashaad Mayweather, who played Patty in Season 1 of the show, had an interview in which he mentioned filming two seasons — Season 2 and the yet-to-be-announced Season 3 — back to back; however, many believe he simply misspoke.

Seasons 2 is currently filming right now and there's been no indication that they are also filming for a third season right now. One Piece became the No. 1 title globally on Netflix with 37.8 million views amassed in less than two weeks after its release. The series reached the Top 10 in 93 countries and debuted at No. 1 in 46 of them. Assuming the show's sophomore season is equally as popular, there's no reason why Netflix wouldn't renew it for a third.

Filming on One Piece Season 2 is currently underway and is scheduled to run into December. We still don't have a release date for the second season although it's expected to premiere sometime next year.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it's based on the popular manga of the same name. The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Season 1 of the One Piece live-action series is currently available to stream on Netflix.