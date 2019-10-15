ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE Reveals New English Dubbed Trailer

The most recent One Piece film, Stampede, is finally getting an Eglish dub and with it a brand new dubbed trailer. Hit the jump to check it out!

When One Piece: Stampede released in Japan, it was a rousing success for their film industry and their fanbase. Now, thanks to the awesome response, the film will finally be making its way to the west, this month! Thanks to Funimation, the film will be coming to America and Canada later this month and a brand new traielr has been released as well. Check it out below!







Excited for the upcoming film? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! One Piece: Stampede is set to release the subbed version, in the US on October 24th, 29th and 31st; while the dub will be releasing on the 26th and 30th. The releases in Canada wil be coming the folowing week.

