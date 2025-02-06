ONE PIECE Star Mackenyu To Make His Video Game Acting Debut In ASSASSIN'S CREED SHADOWS

Mackenyu has appeared in many big projects over the past couple of years, scoring major roles in Knights of Zodiac, Dragons of Wonderhacth, and, most notably, Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece. The son of Japanese martial artist Sonny Chiba, Mackenyu is a rising star. And now he's set to take on the video game industry.

Ubisoft announced this week that the One Piece star is lending his voice and likeness to Assassin's Creed Shadows. He will portray Gennojo in the game and do both the Japanese and English voice over for the character.

Gennojo is described as "a charming individual who crosses path with Naoe and Yasuke while they are tracking a crucial target." Players will be able to recriut him in the Shinobi League "to aid in their fight against the forces of corruption that are rampant across the land."

“I have fond memories of the franchise," Mackenyu said of the Assassin's Creed franchise when talking about his upcoming role in the new game. "I was in middle school when Assassin’s Creed first came out, and I remember my friends and I would gather at a friend’s house and take turns playing the game. When I heard that the new Assassin’s Creed game would be set in Japan, I knew that I needed to be part of this project.”

Team up with @Mackenyu1116 as Gennojo in #AssassinsCreedShadows ! Recruit him into your shinobi league and fight alongside him.



Get a sneak peek into his studio session, where he recorded his voice lines for both the English and Japanese versions of the game. pic.twitter.com/JNvIrbiaze — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 6, 2025

“Mackenyu’s performance added something really special to our game,” said Jonathan Dumont, Creative Director at Ubisoft Quebec, the lead development studio for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. “His unique energy and charisma breathe life into Gennojo, and we’re eager for players to meet the character and explore his story.”

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you will live the intertwined stories of Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful African samurai of historical legend. Against the backdrop of the turbulent late Sengoku period, this remarkable duo will discover their common destiny as they usher in a new era for Japan.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to launch on March 20, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Fans will also hopefully be able to catch the actor when One Piece returns to Netflix.

Mackenyu is best known these days for playing Roronoa Zoro in the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga. Roronoa Zoro is Luffy's first mate in the Straw Hat Pirates and a master swordsman who aims to become the world's greatest swordsman.