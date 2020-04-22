ONE PIECE: The Iconic Anime Series Is Finally Returning To Home Video In English

The anime series, One Piece, is finally getting a home video release in English dub again! Hit the jump for more info on the release!

One Piece, has had the priviledge to be running for more than two decades. While the end may be in sight, for the manga, the anime still has more than enough time to do the impossible and break even more records. This includes finally crossing 1000 episodes!

As of now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series has been put on an indefinite hold. That means that until further notice, Japan will not be getting mroe new episodes until the dnager has passed. However, while that may come as a bit of a downside for the series, there is still a silver lining!

Recently, news has come from Funimation that the anime would finally be returning to home video, with a brand new English dub DVD! Season ten, voyage one will begin with episode 575, which begins the Punk Hazard arc. This will definitely bring smiles to a summer that has forced many to stay indoors.





Excited for the new home video release in two years? Plan on ordering a copy as soon as possible? We would love to see your thoughts in the commetns section below! One Piece season ten, voyage one, English dub, will be releasing on June 9th on DVD!