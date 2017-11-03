One Piece Headlines

Toonami To Replace ONE PIECE With TOKYO GHOUL (Uncut)

Toonami, Cartoon Network's Saturday Night anime programming block will be replacing One Piece episodes with uncut episodes of Tokyo Ghoul, beginning on March 25.

March 18th will mark the final episode of One Piece that will be aired on Toonami. Uncut episodes of Tokyo Ghoul will take its place, starting on March 25.

To commimerate the nearly 4-years that One Piece has anchored Toonami, the programming block posted the below tribute video to its Facebook page.



Toonami began airing episodes of One Piece back in May of 2013, with its first episode garnering almost 1 million views. While the ongoing anime first began in Japan in 1999 and currently sits at a staggering 799 episodes and counting, Toonami was the first place many, younger anime fans discovered the series.  Adult Senior VP and Toonami Creative Director Duke DeMarco provided the following sentiments via Twitter.



