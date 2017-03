Toonami To Replace ONE PIECE With TOKYO GHOUL (Uncut)

#toonami One Piece fans: I share your pain. Hate to lose one of the greatest shonen ever made. But the decision had to be made. — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) March 11, 2017



Many are asking me this and I will just say you never know! https://t.co/wBhJCJ8sTS — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) March 11, 2017

March 18th will mark the final episode ofthat will be aired on Toonami. Uncut episodes ofwill take its place, starting on March 25.To commimerate the nearly 4-years that One Piece has anchored Toonami, the programming block posted the below tribute video to its Facebook page.Toonami began airing episodes of One Piece back in May of 2013, with its first episode garnering almost 1 million views. While the ongoing anime first began in Japan in 1999 and currently sits at a staggering 799 episodes and counting, Toonami was the first place many, younger anime fans discovered the series. Adult Senior VP and Toonami Creative Director Duke DeMarco provided the following sentiments via Twitter.