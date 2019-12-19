Trailer For The Third DLC Of Bandai Namco's ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER Released
Although One Piece World Seeker was released in September of this year, Bandai Namco and developer Ganbarion have already released 2 DLCs that keep adding even more replay value to this open-world action-adventure game.
As we draw closer to the release of the third DLC for Bandai Namco and Ganbarion's One Piece World Seeker gives players a better idea of what to expect.
Today, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the game, as we are only a day away from the release of "The Unfinished Map" — One Piece World Seeker's third DLC — which will be adding Trafalgar Law, as a playable character, and a brand-new, and original character named Roule.
According to the information revealed by Bandai Namco, Trafalgar Law will help Roule to map Skypiea and fulfill his late father's dreams; with Trafalgar Law growing fond of this boy as their journey progresses. A bird mount called Karoo is also being added to the game, which will help Luffy to fly across Prison Island.
Check it out:
Set sail on an all-new ONE PIECE adventure in ONE PIECE World Seeker! Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a new story that puts players’ into Luffy’s point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy’s gum-gum abilities and swing into action.
One Piece World Seeker is currently available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC.
