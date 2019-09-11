Updated ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE Box Office Numbers Reveal A Haul Of Over $80M USD
Per the official One Piece website, One Piece: Stampede now sits at ¥9.3B yen worldwide (approx. $85M USD). Japan is naturally the highest grossing territory for the film, followed by screenings in the U.S., Canada, China, Italy, France, Thailand and more. Japan screenings account for roughly ¥5.5B yen ($50.3M USD) with other international territories accounting for the remaning ¥3.8B yen (~$35M USD).
Just a few days ago, the One Piece franchise reported on the impressive box office numbers for Stampede's limited North American run and we now have updated totals for the film's earnings worldwide.
The 12th One Piece theatrical film, 2012's One Piece Film: Z remains the highest grossing theatrical release in Japan, with a box office tally of ¥6.87B yen ($62.9M USD).
Stampede was released to mark the 20th anniversary of the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's longrunning manga, which first hit airwaves on October 20, 1999. To date, there have been 908 episodes (and counting) released.
The latest One Piece film was released in Japan on August 9, 2019.
Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger's treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger's crew.
