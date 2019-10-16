Bandai Namco Announces Dates For The ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Closed Beta

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will be getting a Closed Beta, and Bandai Namco has just announced that it will be kicking off early in November; last day to register.

We have some great news for fans of One's popular One Punch Man series, as Bandai Namco has announced the official dates for the Closed Beta for the upcoming 3v3 fighting gameAccording to the information released by Bandai Namco, theClosed Beta test will run from Friday the 1st of November until Sunday the 3rd of November; giving players who applied for the beta the chance to try out the game.The dates of the Closed Beta are the following:-Session 1 - Friday, November 1st from 11:00 to 13:00 CEST

-Session 2 - Saturday, November 2nd from 07:00 to 09:00 CEST

-Session 3 - Saturday, November 2nd from 22:00 to midnight CEST

-Session 4 - Sunday, November 3rd from 22:00 to midnight CEST

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

It is also worth mentioning that today, Wednesday the 16th of October, is the last day that players have to apply. Those who still haven't applied can do so by going to Bandai Namco's official website for the game ; be aware that players will require a Sony Entertainment Network account for PlayStation 4 or an Xbox one Live account for Xbox One.



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.