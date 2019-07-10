Check Out This Gameplay Trailer For ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS
Bandai Namco has just shared a new gameplay trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows; their brand-new 3v3 fighting game based on One's popular One Punch Man manga and anime series.
Players will be able to become Saitama's disciple in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, brand-new trailer for the game has revealed; expected to release next year.
While we knew that the game would release at some point soon, Bandai Namco has confirmed that One Punch Man: A Hero Nbody Knows will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) in 2020, but they have yet to reveal an official release date.
This new gameplay trailer also reveals that players will be able to create their own fully customisable avatar and even become Saitama's disciple — much like Genos in the series — and will even have to fight enemies while more qualified heroes arrive on the scene.
Check it out:
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.
