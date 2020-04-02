ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Introduces Us To New Fighters With New Character Trailer

Boros, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Snek, and Crablante are the new characters that will be joining One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows , and the latest trailer shows these characters off.

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

It's finally February and that means that the release date for Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft'sis drawing closer and closer — as the 3-Vs-3 fighting game will finally become available for home consoles and PC on thewill be giving players the chance to create their own avatar, and assist the heroes from the One Punch Man series — going toe-to-toe with some of the most vicious demons out there; once the hero arrives, they'll get the chance to play as the hero, so it is a win-win situation for players.Today Bandai Namco has released yet another character trailer for, introducing us to Boros, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Snek, and Crablante — who fans of the One Punch Man series will remember as the first monster that Saitama fought; way before he was even the one punch man.Check it out:



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 28th of February.