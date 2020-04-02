 ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Introduces Us To New Fighters With New Character Trailer
One Punch Man Headlines Pictures

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Introduces Us To New Fighters With New Character Trailer

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Introduces Us To New Fighters With New Character Trailer

Boros, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Snek, and Crablante are the new characters that will be joining One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, and the latest trailer shows these characters off.

Josh Berger | 2/4/2020
Filed Under: "One Punch Man" Source: GameFragger
It's finally February and that means that the release date for Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is drawing closer and closer — as the 3-Vs-3 fighting game will finally become available for home consoles and PC on the 28th of February.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will be giving players the chance to create their own avatar, and assist the heroes from the One Punch Man series — going toe-to-toe with some of the most vicious demons out there; once the hero arrives, they'll get the chance to play as the hero, so it is a win-win situation for players.

Today Bandai Namco has released yet another character trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, introducing us to Boros, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Snek, and Crablante — who fans of the One Punch Man series will remember as the first monster that Saitama fought; way before he was even the one punch man.

Check it out:





ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 28th of February.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...