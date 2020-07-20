ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Release Date For Garou And Watchdog Man Revealed In New Trailer

Bandai Namco has revealed that Watchdog Man and Garou, the new characters being added to One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows , will become available very soon!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's 3-vs-3 fighting game, was released in February of this year, and the developers promised that more content would be revealed in the coming months.

It wasn't until April of this year that the developers finally revealed that Suiryu was being added as the game's first DLC character, and that the Super Fight Tournament arena was also being added, completely free of charge, as a brand-new stage for players to fight on.

About a month ago, Bandai Namco revealed that the next fighter to join the roster in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows would be Garou , although details about the release were vague; that is, until today, as the developers have finally revealed the character's release date.

As per today's announcement, Garou will be joined by Watchdog Man as the upcoming DLC characters for the 3-vs-3 title, and they will both become available tomorrow, Tuesday the 21st of July. Much like last time, a brand-new stage(Ruined Stadium) is also being added to the game for free.

With the release date announcement, Bandai Namco also shared a proper gameplay trailer that gives players a better idea of what to expect when Garou and Watchdog Man finally become available tomorrow.

Have a look:

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.