ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS: The Deadly Garou Has Been Announced As The New DLC Character

Another new character is coming to One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows , this time the new fighter is the villainous Garou! Hit the jump to learn more about what to expect from the new DLC character!

Since its official publication in 2012, ONE and Yusuke Murata's hit series, One Punch Man, has been selling countless copies of manga and gathering a considerable fanbase for years. The series, which follows a young superhero who is so strong that he ends every fight with a single punch, mixes both comedy and action is a perfect blend.

The manga has been such a success that an anime series adapting the book was released in 2015. While the series switched studios for season 2, the anime brought all of the excitement and momentum of the manga, and the fights within, that it was a success them moment it premiered.

The immersion of video games was the only true medium left to explore, which would allow fans to truly feel the power of this franchise's action and characters. This past February, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, released on consoles.

The game was released by Bandai Namco Entertainment and featured its classic 3v3 arena combat. Being able to play as all of the characters, fans could strategize how to quickly defeat their opponents before characters like Saitama arrive to end it all in a flash.

The game has been releasing multiple DLC characters, and its most recent announcement revealed that the powerful villain Garou would be joining in the fun. The news came from the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump.

While no release date has been set, expect Garou to appear after the release of the third DLC character, Warthog Man. Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot, and don't forget to get some practice in before the villain arrives to consoles!

In the three-on-three action-fighting game, players form teams of three characters to take on an opposing team. If they choose Saitama, characters must survive long enough for him to arrive through the Hero Arrival System. By performing well in battle with only two characters, players can decrease the amount of time it will take for Saitama to arrive.

Garou comes to One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, soon!