ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS - Saitama Reminds Us He's The One Punch Man In Launch Trailer For The Game

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new, and rather hilarious trailer for the soon-to-be-released One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows — showing us why Saitama is the One Punch Man.

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

Those fans of the One Punch Man series that have been anticipating the release of, Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco's new fighting game, will be happy to know that we're only a few days away from the game's launch.is, in fact, becoming available for home consoles and PC this; bringing with it some action-packed 3-Vs-3 fights that will see players taking the roles of their favourite characters from the series; that is, after they have helped keep those vicious demons at bay as their own avatars.Since the game is releasing in three more days, Bandai Namco has shared the launch trailer for— showing off some gameplay that has some of the most powerful characters from the series being one-punched by Saitama as soon as the fight begins.Check it out:



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 28th of February.