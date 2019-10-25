ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS - Tank Topper Army And Metal Bat Revealed As New Characters
Every bit of news that Bandai Namco and SPike Chunsoft have revealed about One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows keeps fans excited for the upcoming 3-v-3 fighting game; especially since they've thought of a clever way to have players wait for Saitama while they fight the enemies as their in-game avatar.
The Tank Topper Army and Metal Bat are the brand-new characters introduced in this recently released trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.
Of course, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will also allow players to play as their favourite characters from the anime — which also includes Saitama, by the way — and the developers have been slowly revealing the game's roster.
Much like in previous titles that both Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have worked on, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will be adding as many iconic characters from the anime, and today they have revealed that Tanktop Tiger, Tanktop Blackhole, and Tanktop Master — also known as the Tank Topper Army — will be joining the game's roster, as well as Metal Bat.
With the reveal, Bandai Namco also released a short teaser trailer that gives us a look at The Tanktopper Army and Metal bat in action, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think.
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.
