PACIFIC RIM And ALTERED CARBON Are Among Five New Anime Projects In Development At Netflix

Netflix recently announced that five new original anime titles are in development, including a Pacific Rim and an Altered Carbon film. Hit the jump for more details on the streaming service's new projects.

Netflix continues to expand their already vast collection of original content, and this time it's with several new anime titles, as their animation slate reveals five new projects are in development.



One of the biggest programs announced was a Pacific Rim show that takes place in the world seen in the two live-action films. It will be led by showrunners Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson and will follow two sibling Jaeger pilots - "an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister."



The streaming giant also announced an anime feature set in the same universe as their live-action series Altered Carbon. The film will be written by Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop) and Tsukasa Kondo.



Another of the five projects announced is Cagaster of an Insect Cage. Like the manga it's based on, Cagaster of an Insect Cage is a series set in a post-apocalyptic world where a disease turns people into giant insects that devour humans.



The fourth in-development project is Trese, an anime set in Manila, featuring numerous mythical creatures from Philippine folklore and "a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings." While Jay Oliva will act as an executive producer, th e series' creators are Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo



Yasuke, the last of Netflix's five new titles, is centered around a retired ronin who must transport and protect a mysterious young girl. Yasuke's creator LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks) will also serve as a director, while Flying Lotus will compose the music. Death Note star Lakeith Stanfield is currently attached as the voice of the titular hero.



While it sounds like anime fans have a lot to look forward to, Netflix has yet to set a release date for any of these five projects.

