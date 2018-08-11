70 Year Old Man In Taiwan Puts Ash Ketchum To Shame With His 11 Phone POKEMON GO Contraption

Spending up to twenty hour days playing Niantic's augmented reality game on eleven phones, Taiwan's own "Uncle Pokemon" is determined to catch 'em all - at any cost.

You read that right! Seventy year old Chen San-yuan loves Pokemon Go, the popular augmented reality game from Niantic. So much in fact that he dedicates both his time and his money to it - and quite a bit of both.



The locals in Taiwan have dubbed him "Uncle Pokemon" and have reported seeing him playing nonstop, everyday, and at all times - especially late at night and sometimes as late as 4 a.m. However, twenty hour days aren't all San-yuan spends in his quest to become a master.



Although Pokemon Go is free-to-play, there are a lot of ways to spend money in the game, and for hardcore players such as Uncle Pokemon, it becomes necessary to spend a certain amount of dough (especially if you're running eleven accounts and paying for eleven phone bills...). It has been reported that Chen San-yuan currently spends more than $1300 a month to keep his contraption in-tact - a bicycle strapped with eleven phones and battery packs, and is willing to spend more.



Why does he do it? What drives him to spend all of his time and money at his age? The answer is actually that he is hoping to continue to make friends through the game as well as fight off Alzheimer's. He has been after it ever since he learned about the game from his grandson and he doesn't intend on stopping.



Oh, and to answer everyone's most burning question - his favorite Pokemon is Snorlax, from Generation I. Not a bad pick.



What do you think? Do you support Uncle Pokemon or do you think he's out of his mind? Let us know below!

