A 471 Page Document Has Been Released Detailing The Canadian Military's Reaction To POKÉMON GO
Most of the locations that are Pokéstops and Pokémon Gyms in Pokémon Go also double as interesting locations around town - whether they are art, museums, military locations, parks, or other places. While fans of the franchise found this a welcome addition to the Pokémon world, many people who were in the unknown about the phenomenon - particularly police and military officials - Niantic's immensely popular mobile game left people in quite a haze.
Niantic's Pokémon Go has been sending trainers traveling far and wide since its release in July of 2016, but a new document now details the Canadian military's initial reaction to the popular mobile game.
Once the game was launched there was an increase seen in civiliants entering military facilities which began causing a lot of misunderstanding in the officials on base. Three and a half years after they were initially requested, CBC News has finally received documents which give us insight into what the state of the military confusion was during Pokémon Go's initial outbreak. Check out a few examples of some of the e-mail exchanges between the military officials below.
"Plse advise the Commissionaires that apparently Fort Frontenac is both a PokeGym and a PokeStop. I will be completely honest in that I have not idea what that is," - Maj. Jeff Monaghan at CFB Kingston.
"The game's premise seems to be going to the 'PokeStops/Gyms' to collect 'Pokemon's' (we should almost hire a 12-year-old to help us out with this) of which we were able to find 5 of these things on the range road itself," - Security Expert David Levenick at CFB Borden, Ont., 100 kilometres northwest of Toronto.
"There's a game out there taking off like gangbusters, and it requires people to move to digitally cached locations to get points, etc.," - Lieut. Col. Richard Raymond at CFB Petawawa, west of Ottawa.
Meanwhile, a different military official mentioned that they had already found at least five of the "mythical digital creatures" while another made the comment that kids were climbing on tanks. A complaint was filed in July of 2016 stating that the game would endanger the 22 Wing's mission. Elsewhere, at CFB Halifax officials instead recognized the potential the game offered and Rear Admiral John Newton made the following recommendations.
-
Remove the PokeStop from the Dockyard Gym, because "it presents a security risk."
-
Add a PokeStop at the Stadacona Gym, because "this addition, with the already existing PokeStops at the museum and the admiral's residence, would increase the museum's attendance."
-
If possible, upgrade the museum PokeStop to a Pokemon gym to increase traffic.
-
"Life and work are best accomplished if there is good fun, health and friendship. If Pokemon Go enables these values, while we protect our interests, then we all stand to marvel at this intersection of technology, gaming and health."
Now that these documents have been released alongside with the upcoming Wayfarer ability from Niantic (upon its re-release), we can only hope that more military figures will follow in the footsteps of Rear Admiral Newton in the in the future, ultimately increasing the playing field of Pokémon Go.
And also, have you taken the time to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing. Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]