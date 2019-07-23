Ahead Of Its Physical Release, The POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU Movie Has Been Released Digitally
Detective Pikachu released in theatres two months ago. Now, fans of the first live-action Pokemon film can own it. The film will be releasing on both Blu-ray and DVD on August 7th but you can now pick it up digitally from various online outlets (via Gamefragger).
Detective Pikachu has reached the end of its time in theatres but fans of the Pokemon film can now purchase and download it digitally. It'll arrive on Blu-ray and DVD in two weeks' time.
Currently, it's only available in the US (with its release in Europe to take place in September) but if you're in America then you can now purchase and download Detective Pikachu from the following digital storefronts: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and the Microsoft Store.
As well as the film itself, the home release includes a bunch of never-before-seen special features. There's behind-the-scenes featurettes, an alternate opening, and a version of the film which will point out all of its Easter Eggs.
