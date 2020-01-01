Check Out The Full List Of Field Research Task Possibilities For January In Niantic's POKÉMON GO
There is quite a fanbase surrounding Niantic's hit mobile game Pokémon Go and trainers are more than familiar with the game's ever-changing Field Research tasks. The tasks ask that players complete certain objectives and in return they are rewarded with items, Pokémon, and more.
Pokémon Go is known to often make changes on a monthly basis to keep things fresh so trainers will continue to log in. That includes Field Research tasks, so check out January's brand new batch of them!
Trainers aren't limited by the amount of Field Research tasks that they are allowed to complete each day, but they only earn a stamp for the first of each day.. If a trainer gets seven stamps in a row, they earn a reward for the week - and January 2020's reward is featuring the gorgeous Ice-type Gen I creature, Lapras.
There is already a shiny variant of Lapras released in the game that trainers will want to keep their eyes peeled for - but fans will be really excited to know that the Field Research reward Lapras can come with up to two possible Legacy moves - Ice Shard and Ice Beam. Both of these moves are good for this creature in PVP play which is something that Niantic is looking to focus on more during the year.
Courtesy of Polygon, we have listed the full list of Field Reseach opportunities for the month of January along with their respective rewards. As you can see, rare encounters such as Scyther, Chansey, and Aerodactyl are amongst the possible earnings, along with chances to grab Stardust, Rare Candies, Ultra Balls, Golden Raspberries and much more. Check it out for yourself!
What do you think of this month's research possibilities? They started today and will be around for the month so take a look and see which ones you want to go for!
Meanwhile, have you taken the time to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
