Check Out The New Opening Theme For POKÉMON THE SERIES: SUN & MOON-ULTRA LEGENDS
About a month ago, The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel released the very first trailer for season 22 of Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon-Ultra Legends; getting fans of the popular Pocket Monster series excited to see what's to come.
The new opening theme for Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon-Ultra Legends sets the mood for what looks to be a pretty fun 22nd season of the Pocket Monster series.
The 22nd season of Pokémon the Series would be taking Ash and his friends back to the Alola region, as seen in the Pokémon Sun & Moon video games released for the Nintendo 3DS, and continuing his journey to become the very best.
While the trailer was effective in getting fans excited, it didn't provide us with an official release date; only hinting that it would be releasing on the 2nd and 29th of March in Canada and the US respectively..
Today, The Pokémon Channel has officially released the opening theme for the show, and has also revealed that Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends' release date has been changed, and the show will be debuting in Canada and the US on Disney XD next Saturday on the 23rd of March.
Take a look:
Say “Alola” to season 22 of Pokémon the Series! With one more grand trial to complete and a new rival to face, Ash’s adventures in the Alola region are far from over.
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon-Ultra Legends premiers in Canada and the US on the 23rd of March.
