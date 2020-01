Check Out These Calming Charmander And Chespin POKÉMON ASMR Videos From The Pokémon Company

This is an ASMR video for those who need a gentle Pokémon touch in everything! Watch/listen as Charmander sleeps quietly by your side, with only the crackling sound of burning wood as an accompaniment to the peaceful image. Earphones are recommended for optimal effect.

This is a ASMR video for those who need a gentle Pokémon touch in everything! Watch/listen as Chespin binges on a snack, happily munching away! Earphones are recommended for optimal effect.

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos have recently gained a lot of momentum and popularity on the internet, being posted on Youtube to help viewers relax. While not all people who watch it receive the same effect, the idea is that watching and listening to different activities helps the viewer to relax and find peace.Now the Pokémon Company is choosing to join the ASMR hype by releasing not one but two Pokémon ASMR videos in hopes to help their fans find the relaxation they're searching for. The first video below features one of the most popular starters of all dating all the way back to Generation I - Charmander.The video, aptly titled, is exactly what fans would expect with the fiery salamander relaxing by a fire of his own creation. A peaceful cackle plays as the flames lick the air and its difficult not to yawn along with the adorable creature.The second video stars the Grass-Type starter Chespin munching on some snacks and even features a cameo by Pikachu who comes to refill the plate once its been licked clean.might not put you to sleep the way thatdoes, but the cute animation and calm munching sounds are sure to help fans of the franchise kick back and relax.Below you can check out bothandcourtesy of The Pokémon Company's Pokémon Kids TV Youtube channel. Just be careful not to fall asleep so you can share your thoughts in the comments!