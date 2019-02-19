Clamperl Research Tasks To Be Available For One Day Only In POKÉMON GO Weekend Event

It's time to turn back those Pokédex pages as Niantic is showing the third Generation of Pocket Monsters love this weekend with the release of Clamperl — and both of his evolutions. Read on for more!

Trainers have grown used to the frequentadditions thathas been releasing lately, but this weekend is a different story, hosting a special Research Event on Saturday entirely dedicated to a creature from Gen III, Clamperl.



In a Community-Day like Event on Saturday, February 23, frequenters of Pokémon GO will finally be able to get their hands on their very own Clamperl! The Bivalve Pokémon has the ability to evolve into two separate Pokémon: Huntail and Gorebyss. Fans of the main titles may remember that Clamperl normally evolves with an item, but Niantic has stated that that will not be the case in Pokémon GO, and that fans will have to wait until evolution time to see what Pokémon they get.

Before heading out — remember that you will not be able to capture Clamperl in the wild. The shy clam will need to be found via it will be a Reseach Event which you can — you guessed it — only find during the three hours of the Community Day (Clamperl Day). While players will have plenty of time to complete the tasks and encounter them after the event is over, Clamperl will only be given during the announced times; which are as follows:



The Americas And Greenland

11 AM - 2 PM PT

2 PM - 5 PM ET

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

10 AM - 1 PM UTC

Asia-Pacific

12 PM - 3 PM JST (February 24th)

