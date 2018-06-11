Cyndaquil Shines This Saturday In POKEMON GO With Blast Burn Community Day Event
Trainers in Pokemon Go just finished up going after shiny Gengar in raids on Saturday, and now it's Cyndaquil's turn to take the spotlight.
The cute fire-mouse starter from Generation II is going to be in high supply on Saturday, with a chance at catching a shiny version as well as learning Blast Burn. Read on for more details!
That's right, this Saturday is the eleventh Pokemon Go Community Day event, and the opportunity for shiny versions of Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion will be available to obtain.
In addition, for the first time trainers will be able to get multiple bonuses at once - those being two times Catch XP and Stardust. As usual, the Lure Modules used wil last for three full hours for the duration of the event.
So, Valor, Mystic, and Instinct, who plans on heading out for the little fire mouse on Saturday?
Asia Pacific: 1200 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST
Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m UTC
The Americas and Greenland: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST
