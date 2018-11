Cyndaquil Shines This Saturday In POKEMON GO With Blast Burn Community Day Event

Asia Pacific: 1200 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m UTC

The Americas and Greenland: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST

Trainers injust finished up going after shiny Gengar in raids on Saturday, and now it's Cyndaquil's turn to take the spotlight.That's right, this Saturday is the eleventhCommunity Day event, and the opportunity for shiny versions of Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion will be available to obtain.In addition, for the first time trainers will be able to get multiple bonuses at once - those being two times Catch XP and Stardust. As usual, the Lure Modules used wil last for three full hours for the duration of the event.So, Valor, Mystic, and Instinct, who plans on heading out for the little fire mouse on Saturday?