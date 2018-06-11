 Cyndaquil Shines This Saturday In POKEMON GO With Blast Burn Community Day Event
The cute fire-mouse starter from Generation II is going to be in high supply on Saturday, with a chance at catching a shiny version as well as learning Blast Burn. Read on for more details!

Joseph Gharagheer | 11/6/2018
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: Game Fragger
Trainers in Pokemon Go just finished up going after shiny Gengar in raids on Saturday, and now it's Cyndaquil's turn to take the spotlight.

That's right, this Saturday is the eleventh Pokemon Go Community Day event, and the opportunity for shiny versions of Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion will be available to obtain.

In addition, for the first time trainers will be able to get multiple bonuses at once - those being two times Catch XP and Stardust. As usual, the Lure Modules used wil last for three full hours for the duration of the event.
  • Asia Pacific: 1200 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST 
  • Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m UTC 
  • The Americas and Greenland: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST
So, Valor, Mystic, and Instinct, who plans on heading out for the little fire mouse on Saturday?
