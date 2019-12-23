December Egg Pool Shake-Up Is Welcome Among POKÉMON GO Trainers As Nearly 100 Species Disappear
Something that trainers have been asking for for some time given the vast amount of creatures which can emerge from egg hatching is a nice shake-up of what's possible - and their prayers have finally been answered.
Players of Niantic's augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go are thrilled to find out that the egg pool has finally been changed up and some of the more redundant hatches have been removed. Check it out!
Niantic had previously announced this month that the game would be experience a change in egg hatches - and now the developer has finally removed a majority of the hatchable creatures - a staggering 90 species - marking the occasion with the largest amount of Pokémon removed from an egg pool that trainers have seen to date.
This update should be a welcome one to most players as it will make it simpler to capture creatures from the Unova region and to collect more candies by hatching the starter creatures from generation five.
Do you think that this clean-up a way of making room for more Pokémon to be added - maybe more Unova species or even more Galar forms? Or do you think this is setting up smaller and more concise egg pool circulations for 2020 and beyond? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!
Meanwhile, have you taken the time to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
