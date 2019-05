DETECTIVE PIKACHU's Kathryn Newton On Her Character's Personality & Love Of POKEMON

Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.

recently made its way into theatres across the world. This highly anticipated Pokemon film sees Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith star as Detective Pikachu and Tim Goodman respectively. The two become partners, with Tim somehow able to understand Pikachu, to uncover what happened to Tim's missing father.Lucy Stevens is also along for the journey, actively trying to solve the same mystery in order to become something in the media industry. The actress who plays Lucy, Kathryn Newton, recently spoke withabout her character's personality, love for Pokemon, and how she imagines Lucy first came across Psyduck (her own Pokemon companion).Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.You can watch the interview below: