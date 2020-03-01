Die-Hard Fan Recreates A Pokéball From This Team Rocket Member's Backstory In The POKÉMON Anime
Fans of the Pokémon universe often like to express their fandom in artistic and creative ways by making things that are homages to the franchise or attempting to re-create real-life versions of things from the game .
Pokémon has been going strong in anime form for over the past two decades and has amassed a group of followers that bring creative show-inspired art to life. Check out this latest diamond-encrusted ball!
There are plenty of ways that fans express their love for the franchise - be it through creating fan-art like the recent fan-drawn Galar Gym Leaders for all the types left out of Pokémon Sword and Shield - or if it be through more intriguing methods, such as the impressive one Twitter User @giwango used to recreate a specific item.
The diamond-encrusted Pokéball depicted below is recreated from the backstory of none other than Meowth. One of the most popular episodes of the anime in the early days was when fans finally found out how Meowth gained the ability of speech. As a poor cat, in order to impress the rich feline he liked, he struggled to teach himself the ability of speech. His first love from this story stayed in a - you guessed it - diamond-encrusted ball, and you can see the replica below. Check it out!
What do you think of this diamond-encrusted Pokéball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and check out the recent accolades trailer for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield below!
Your journey to become a Pokémon champion starts here in the Galar region. Meet never-before-seen Pokémon, and embark on an adventure where you can battle gigantic wild Pokémon.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are now available on Nintendo Switch.
