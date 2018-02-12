Fans Of Ghost And Dark Type Pokemon Will Be Happy With The Latest Shiny Added To POKEMON GO
There are many different Pokemon Types that have been introduced since the first days of the Pokemon games. From simple types like Grass, Fire, and Water, to more recent types such as Steel and dark Dark, which were added in Generation 2's Pokemon Gold and Silver, and the Fairy type, which was introduced in Generation 6, Pokemon X and Pokemon Y.
Hot off of the heels of finding out that Ghost Type Pokemon are dominating the Raid Boss Lists in December in Pokemon Go we now learn that the light is being shined on one of the specters in particular...
Of all of the types, however, the Ghost Type is arguably one of the most famous amongst fans. It houses fan favorite pokemon like Gengar and Misdreavus - with the latter being the star of the show today. In the tweet below, we can see that Niantic has chosen Misdreavus as the candidate for the latest shiny variant addition to the popular mobile game, Pokemon Go, giving trainers a chance to capture the ghost with an olive green tint as opposed to the normal purple-ish grey it would tote.
This is just the latest in a string actions on Niantic's part recently which allow the Ghost Type Pokemon recognition. First, the Halloween Event was only two months back. After that, fans were surprised to see that a Gengar Day was to come right afterwards. Only recently we posted about the Raid Boss List update, which is dominated by the same spooky type, and now Misdreavus is taking the crown.
Pokemon Go is available now! Which team do you represent?
