Fans Of The Mysterious Pokémon Meltan Will Be Happy With Niantic's Latest Update

Trainers were disappointed in Pokémon Go after Meltan's strange release with the rarity of the Pokémon being coupled with a 400-candy evolution call. It seems Niantic has heard those complaints, however.

The Mystery Box’s effect has grown stronger! Now when you use the Mystery Box, even more Meltan will appear for you to encounter. You can get the Mystery Box by connecting #PokemonGO to #PokemonLetsGo on your Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/iHTygu7LQ0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 10, 2018

One of the reasons that Meltan and his evolution - Melmetal - are so confusing and sought after is because they are the only two Pokemon currently attainable that don't belong to any of the known Pokedex entry logs. This likely makes them members of Generation 8, the long awaited next core title in theseries.Another reason - of course - is because they are incredibly rare and don't appear in the wild. Oh - and they require a whopping 400 candy to evolve. Sure, Pokémon like Magikarp, Feebas, Wailord, and Swablu already need that many candy, so what's the big deal - right? Well those Pokémon are all available to find in the wild, and none of them are all that rare, making this a very rare occasion.So, how do you catch Meltan? Well, initially the strange little Metal Pokémon was only available through a special research quest, and it is still obtainable in that way. However, the easiest way to obtain the 400 candy needed to evolve that little guy into a Melmetal is by connecting your game toandand transferring Pokémon into the new Pokémon Go Park that is available in Fuschia City. By doing so, you receive a Mystery Box which when opened allows Meltan to appear in your area for a limited amount of time - that being thirty minutes, much like a lure.The good news? Niantic must have noticed the rampant complaining amongst the player community because with a recent update they have taken measures to fix that. Now, when you use a Mystery Box many more Meltan will appear than did before. This means it will be much easier for trainers to gather the hundreds of candy they need to evolve and get Meltan's even rarer evolutionary form, Melmetal.Now it is still unfortunate that you have to wait a full seven days before you can activate the Mystery Box again - but this is definitely going to be a welcome improvement to Trainers who were pulling their hair out trying to figure out how they would complete their Pokédex. The question is, will the added Meltan be enough to get people the Melmetals they desperately hope for?