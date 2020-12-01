Galar Region Fans Can Now Add This Creature To Their Collection In POKÉMON SWORD And SHIELD
Nintendo's Pokémon Direct was held on Thursday and revealed the expansion packs coming to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield: the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Promising to add 200 more Pokémon to the game with new rivals and areas to explore - trainers will be able to pick up right where their save files left off.
During Nintendo's recent Pokémon Direct, it was revealed that Pokémon Sword and Shield would be getting two expansions this year - Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra but Galar Slowpoke has snuck in early!
Additionally, it was also revealed that there would be all-new Pokémon added to the game with new legendaries, the cute Kubfu, and even Galarian versions of Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking. In an unexpected move, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield released the ditzy Galarian Slowpoke into the game early, allowing him to wander into Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield even for trainers without the expansion.
Players wanting to grab Slowpoke early must simply travel to Wedgehurst Station and speak to either Klara or Avery depending on their game version (Pokémon Sword and Shield respectively) but there is one hitch. The yet to be revealed versions of Slowpoke's evolutions - Galarian Slowbro and Slowking - are not yet available which means while you can catch a Galarian Slowpoke, it cannot evolve until the expansions are released.
Slowpoke is the lates in a line of creatures to undergo the Galar treatment including Weezing, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Corsola, Mr. Mime, Ponyta, Rapidash, Farfetch'd, and more. Will you be headed out to add the Pokémon to your collection?
If you haven't seen them yet, be sure to check out the Pokémon Direct, the trailer for the expansion passes - Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, and the trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield below!
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword
and Pokémon Shield
are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-order the expansion passes Isle of Armor
and Crown Tundra here
for $29.99.
