Gengar Shows Up Just After Halloween Ends To Crash The Party In POKEMON GO Raid Battles Today

Asia/Pacific: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM JST

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM JST Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM UTC

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM UTC The Americas and Greenland: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM PT

If you are a fan of Pokemon, then you will no doubt be aware of all of the games surrounding the franchise, the least of which not being Pokemon Go. Despite being a mobile adventure,game manages to draw in people from all crowds and all ages.Due to the increasing success they have had since the game's launch just over two years ago,has been able to add tons of features, making it as though the new Pokemon Go is like a different game entirely. One of the fun features included lately is the monthly Event Day. Sometimes these are community days, sometimes they are raid days, this particular one is focused on Gengar.During the times above, all raids will be Gengar for the entire time, and he will be bumped up in difficulty from three stars to four. You will have as many opportunities as you have raid passes and you will also have the ability to earn five raid passes tomorrow. The key to catching shinies is really just catching them in a row and hoping to get lucky, but would you have the patience if they are on gyms and not simply catching Pokemon?So how about it? Are you gonna head out there and secure yourself a shiny Gengar or could you care less about color swapped Pokemon? Let us know!