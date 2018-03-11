Gengar Shows Up Just After Halloween Ends To Crash The Party In POKEMON GO Raid Battles Today
If you are a fan of Pokemon, then you will no doubt be aware of all of the games surrounding the franchise, the least of which not being Pokemon Go. Despite being a mobile adventure, Niantic's game manages to draw in people from all crowds and all ages.
Pokemon Go fans, that chill down your back is just your app letting you know that today's the day if you like Gengar, especially as you can also get a shiny.
Due to the increasing success they have had since the game's launch just over two years ago, Niantic has been able to add tons of features, making it as though the new Pokemon Go is like a different game entirely. One of the fun features included lately is the monthly Event Day. Sometimes these are community days, sometimes they are raid days, this particular one is focused on Gengar.
During the times above, all raids will be Gengar for the entire time, and he will be bumped up in difficulty from three stars to four. You will have as many opportunities as you have raid passes and you will also have the ability to earn five raid passes tomorrow. The key to catching shinies is really just catching them in a row and hoping to get lucky, but would you have the patience if they are on gyms and not simply catching Pokemon?
-
Asia/Pacific: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM JST
-
Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM UTC
-
The Americas and Greenland: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM PT
So how about it? Are you gonna head out there and secure yourself a shiny Gengar or could you care less about color swapped Pokemon? Let us know!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]