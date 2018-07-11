Good News For Trainers As POKEMON GO Earns Over $70 Million In October Showing The Hype Hasn't Slowed Down

With U.S. players spending only slightly less than Japanese players, the two countries make up for roughly two thirds of Pokemon Go's earnings and the anime and game lovers are spending more than ever.

Pokemon Go is a game for all people, whether you are a long-time hardcore fan of the video game series, a casual fan of the anime from your childhood, or simply somebody who thinks the idea of the mobile game to be fun. Regardless, if you spend any time at a park or a public place on a Community or and Event day hosted by Niantic, you'll certainly see people from all walks of life still as into the game as they were the day it launched.



Though some people insisted the craze would end quickly, it has now been over two years since Pokemon Go debuted in July of 2016. There are now four generations of Pokemon in the game, and new things are being added all of the time to improve the quality of the game. With the recent Adventure Sync feature added to the game, trainers are even able to track distance for hatching purposes when the game is closed.



So how does a free-to-play game make so much money? Items! For instance, if there is an event for double Stardust, trainers will want to purchase as many Star Pieces as they can from the in-game shop so that they can get the most bang for their buck during the event time. Some people become addicted to the game and run out of Pokeballs, so they may spend their money on more of those to continue the adventure if they aren't allowed to leave their home or work. Or, and this is common, some people simply like to spend a little money to dress up their avatar now and then. And why shouldn't they? The game is meant to be fun, after all.



So, what do you think? Is spending money on free to play games nonsense, or do you think Pokemon Go makes it all worth it? Let us know below!

