Haunter, Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, And More Now Eligible For Trade Evolutions In POKÉMON GO
Through the years one of the ways that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company pushed the concept of friendship and playing with others has been Trade Evolutions - which is to say - Pokémon that require trading to reach their final evolution. Trade evolution is a theme that has dated back to their first titles as no trainer has ever been able to complete the Pokédex without trading with somebody.
One of the latest feature additions to Niantic's popular Pokémon Go is Trade Evolutions, which negate Candy cost for certain Pokémon evolutions. Read on to find out who benefits from the new mechanic!
Niantic has finally decided to include a similar mechanic in their popular mobile game, Pokémon Go. It seems Pokémon Go's Trade Evolution mechanic, however, isn't a requirement as it is in the franchise titles. The way it works in Pokémon Go is that if a trainer trades one of the eligible Pokémon, they are no longer required Candy to evolve them.
Just like in the first titles, the likes of Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter have made the list once again, Unova Region creatures Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast, and Shelmet have chosen to join them. Go ahead and take a look at the information on the Trade Evolution update below, courtesy of Pokémon Go Live.
-
How it works: Trade an eligible Pokémon to lower the Candy cost to evolve them.
-
Which Pokémon can gain Evolution benefits from trading? Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter are some Pokémon that can now benefit from trade Evolution.
-
Regarding Kanto Pokémon Trade Evolution: If you received one of these Pokémon in a trade in the past—congratulations! That Pokémon will retroactively qualify for no Candy cost when you evolve it.
-
Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region that benefit from trade Evolution: Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast, and Shelmet are now appearing in Pokémon GO and will be eligible for trade Evolution benefits.
-
And remember, Trainers: Boldore’s and Gurdurr’s Evolutions, Gigalith and Conkeldurr, might be powerful Pokémon to have in your battle parties!
Which of these Trade Evolution Pokémon is your favorite? Let us know what you think of the new mechanic in the comments!
By the way, have you tried the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
