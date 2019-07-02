Here Is A List Of The New Egg Pool Rotation For Niantic's POKÉMON GO
It's that time again! It's a new month and that means new Pokémon in Pokémon Go! New spawns, Raid Battles, and Research Breakthroughs have previously been reported but it's important never to forget that you get a chance at finding new surprises when your eggs hatch!
With the addition of more and more creatures from Diamond and Pearl into the mobile game, Niantic has once again shifted the pools of creatures hatching. We're here to help you keep your head on straight.
Egg hatching is a staple in the augmented reality mobile video game, and it has been since the game's launch back in Summer of 2016. We have a few graphics that will help you guide your incubation efforts, and if you take a look at the below images you can see which creatures will hatch from 2K, 5K, 7K, and 10K eggs respectively.
You can plan for the babies you need and see which Pokémon have a chance at winding up shiny, which are rare, off-colored versions that are better in pretty much every way. Implementing careful planning in how you utilize your incubators will help bulk up your Pokédex numbers, particularly the most recently intoduced Generation 4 Sinnoh species. So check it out and make a plan! Who do you hope to hatch?
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
